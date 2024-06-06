Popular star who reportedly signed with AEW months back fires shots at the company in deleted tweet

A top star who signed with AEW, according to recent reports, has taken a major shot at the Jacksonville-based promotion. The star in question is none other than Kamille.

Former NWA Women's Worlds Champion Kamille is one of the top female stars in professional wrestling. She became a free agent in January 2024 and was on the radar of WWE and AEW. A couple of months ago, some reports revealed that she had inked a deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In a now-deleted tweet on X (formerly Twitter) from earlier today, Kamille seemingly vented her frustrations with AEW after a fan questioned her absence from TV.

Rumored AEW signee Kamille reveals that she had talks with NXT's head, Shawn Michaels

Kamille is one of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling. However, she may have signed a contract with Tony Khan, according to recent reports. After her NWA contract expired, it seems like WWE tried to hire the star.

Speaking in an interview with WrestlingNews.co, Kamille revealed that she had conversations with Shawn Michales and was shocked that the Heartbreak Kid was a huge fan of hers.

"Never say never is great in professional wrestling. I mean, look at CM Punk going back to WWE. Literally never say never. Once again I just appreciated so much that that he’s even taking the time out to look at my work, to enjoy my matches, watch my promos, stuff like that. I mean, you know, I had conversations with Shawn Michaels and I had no clue that Shawn Michaels had any idea who in the world Kamille was and found out he was a big fan. Stuff like that blew my mind. And it was super humbling and amazing."

Kamille may have reportedly inked a deal with All Elite Wrestling but the company has been quiet about the reported signing. It will be interesting to see when Tony Khan decides to use the star on TV.

