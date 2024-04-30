AEW President Tony Khan has made it a point to beef up his company's roster with top free-agent signings throughout early 2024, and his depth chart may have just gotten deeper. According to a new report, former NWA World Women's Champion Kamille has joined the young promotion.

Kamille recently came off a dominant run in NWA, having held the World Women's Championship for a staggering 812 days. The 31-year-old has spent the majority of her career in the historic promotion but departed late last year. There was reported interest from WWE at the time, and she was even linked with a potential NXT debut.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Kamille has signed on with AEW. It's unclear exactly when she put pen to paper, as there has been no hint of her impending debut for the company. However, she now joins an increasingly stacked women's roster, which has enjoyed a larger spotlight this year than ever before.

Kamille joining AEW means that three of the last four NWA World Women's Champions have signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion. The 31-year-old will follow Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb as former holders of the historic title.

WWE Hall of Famer hints at signing with AEW

All Elite Wrestling has indulged in a wealth of talent acquisitions this year, bringing in the likes of Will Ospreay, Mercedes Mone, Kazuchika Okada, and Deonna Purrazzo. And it seems that the company might have a legend on its radar, as well.

Rob Van Dam has competed sporadically for AEW, with his most recent match appropriately happening on the April 20th edition of Rampage. The legendary star won a 'High Flying 4/20 Elimination Four Way' match against Isiah Kassidy, Komander, and Lee Johnson.

While RVD has appeared multiple times for the Jacksonville-based promotion, he's never put pen to paper, claiming that he enjoys his position as a "gun for hire."

However, the former WWE Champion recently liked a tweet featuring himself with an All Elite graphic. Could this be a hint that Van Dam is interested in signing with Tony Khan's company?

With WWE and AEW competing over the top free agents in wrestling, the market seems to be dwindling. However, with the business in one of its most popular eras in decades, it's clear that North America's top two promotions are giving wrestling talent more leverage than ever.

