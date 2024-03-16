Rob Van Dam provides an update on his AEW future

Wrestling legend Rob Van Dam recently opened up about his AEW status and talked about his plans for the promotion.

Rob Van Dam is one of the most legendary wrestlers in the modern era. The star made a mark in WWE, where he won the world title. The 53-year-old star made his AEW debut in August 2023 and has been working as a part-timer in the promotion. He has wrestled just five matches throughout his run.

Speaking on his 1 of A Kind podcast, the legendary star revealed he is currently enjoying his AEW run. He also stated that he is uncertain about being signed by the promotion as he loves to be "gun for hire."

"Right now, I don’t know AEW, if anything…I don’t know what to expect. RVD-ology tells me not to have expectations. I’m 2-3 on my AEW so far [...] If he wants to just bring me in when he’s got wrestlers that are injured and needs someone to step in, it’s still not a bad position to be in. I’m a gun for hire, and I like my position in that."

Rob Van Dam is also open to working a bit more than his current schedule.

"If he wants to do something more, then I certainly don’t know about it right now. But he always says that he loves working with me. He being Tony, and he’s a great guy and always says he wants to do it again. So I don’t know," Rob Van Dam said. [H/T Fightful]

Rob Van Dam wants to face Will Ospreay

Speaking on the same edition of his podcast, RVD also revealed that he would love to face The Aerial Assassin, Will Ospreay, in the future. He praised the star for bringing in a lot of flair and taking things to the next level.

“I think that we’re both pioneers from different time periods. You know, I’ve brought in a lot of stuff and style back in the day that has become a style [today], and then I think he’s done the same thing, showing us stuff that takes it to the next level.”

Rob Van Dam's last appearance took place on February 21 on episode of Dynamite in a six-man tag action. Fans are hoping the legendary star will make an appearance soon.

Poll : Do you think RVD should sign a full-time deal with AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion