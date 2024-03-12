RVD pitches for dream match against 30-year-old AEW star

RVD seems interested in a match against a popular AEW star.

Will Ospreay has arguably been one of the best high-flyers in the world for the past few years! Some of the moves he pulls off during his matches are almost unfathomable. After conquering New Japan Pro Wrestling in recent years, Ospreay finally signed a deal with AEW.

Since officially becoming an AEW star, Ospreay has been involved in two incredible matches against Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. If that wasn't enough, Ospreay will take on Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynasty in a dream match. However, there is another dream match that fans have been chattering about.

Speaking on his 1 of a Kind podcast, RVD expressed interest in facing the Aerial Assassin.

“I think that we’re both pioneers from different time periods. You know, I’ve brought in a lot of stuff and style back in the day that has become a style [today], and then I think he’s done the same thing, showing us stuff that takes it to the next level.”

He continued:

“I don’t know what to expect, but we talked about my win-loss record last week. I’m two in three on my AEW record so far. If he wants to bring me in to give the kids these fantasy matches, hey, it’s not a bad position to be in.” [H/T EWrestlingNews]

RVD gave his honest thoughts on Paul Heyman

Recently, WWE made a blockbuster announcement when they announced that Paul Heyman will be inducted into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame. Since the news broke, several people have reacted to it and Rob Van Dam is the latest.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rob Van Dam gave his honest thoughts on Heyman.

"Well, I have never thought about that you know till this moment. And, I guess he must do it in a way where all the pieces are put together in their own balance, or I just think of Paul as being Paul. And I'm looking individually and comparing him to Lou Albano, or comparing him to Freddie Blassie, and it's not something that I find like you know ridiculous to say, but at the same time you know, I just think of him as being unique." [3:53-4:35]

You can watch his comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see who inducts Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Do you want to see RVD vs. Will Ospreay? Sound off!