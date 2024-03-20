WWE legend hints at signing with AEW after WrestleMania 40

A WWE legend has seemingly dropped a massive hint at signing with All Elite Wrestling.

Rob Van Dam, at 53, has been experiencing a late-career renaissance thanks to Tony Khan. The ECW legend has wrestled five matches under the AEW umbrella, winning two with his newly found partner and FTW Champion Hook.

The duo, however, suffered a defeat when they joined forces with 'Hangman' Adam Page to take on Brian Cage, Samoa Joe, and Swerve Strickland in a trios match. Tony Khan recently announced that RVD will return to the company on the April 20, 2024, episode of AEW Collision.

Despite being advertised, there's no official word on what he will do on the show. Ahead of his comeback, Rob Van Dam liked an interesting post on Twitter/X suggesting that Tony Khan should officially drop the "RVD IS ALL ELITE" graphic on his return on Collision.

Interestingly, Rob Van Dam has previously entertained the thought of returning to WWE later this year. The former Intercontinental Champion was rumored to be a part of WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia, but the plans fizzled out after he showed up on All Elite Wrestling television.

Will Rob Van Dam choose AEW over WWE?

On his 1 of A Kind podcast, RVD said he was unsure about inking a deal with All Elite Wrestling, though he was enjoying making sporadic appearances for them.

"Right now, I don’t know AEW, if anything (…) I don’t know what to expect. RVD-ology tells me not to have expectations. I’m 2-3 on my AEW so far (...) If he wants to just bring me in when he’s got wrestlers that are injured and needs someone to step in, it’s still not a bad position to be in. I’m a gun for hire, and I like my position in that."

He further discussed his backstage equation with Tony Khan:

"If he wants to do something more, then I certainly don’t know about it right now. But he always says that he loves working with me. He being Tony, and he’s a great guy and always says he wants to do it again. So I don’t know."

RVD recently expressed his desire to get in the ring with a top AEW star. Who will be his next opponent in the company? Only time will tell.

Do you want to see RVD snub AEW and return to WWE in 2024? Let us know using the discuss button.

