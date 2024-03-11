Former Intercontinental Champion open to WWE return despite WrestleMania 40 snub

A former WWE Superstar has just teased being open for a return to the Stamford-based promotion somewhere along the road. He has not appeared there for over a year. This would be Rob Van Dam.

RVD once revealed that he had received a call that he was unbooked from an event at Philadelpha by WWE, one that was widely assumed to be WrestleMania 40 by the fans. This could have been potentially due to his recent appearances with AEW. He then revealed that he would still get to appear in Philly, as he was booked to do a show for the Tony Khan-led promotion.

On Twitter, a fan asked Rob Van Dam whether he could make some WWE appearances in 2024. He had a straight to the point response to them, as he confirmed that he would do it.

It remains to be seen whether this could be a tease at the promotion already having plans for him this year or it was just a random response.

Rob Van Dam talks about his treatment in WWE versus his treatment in AEW

Rob Van Dam recently compared two major promotions, regarding how welcome they made him feel when appearing for them respectively.

In an episode of his 1 of a Kind podcast a few weeks ago, RVD talked about the backstage reception he got when he appeared on AEW. He said he felt welcome among the locker room, in comparison to previously where he felt replaceable and expendable in the Stamford-based promotion.

"It was cool. A lot of guys really went out of their way to make me feel appreciated and welcomed. They were like 'Hey, some of us might be a little apprehensive in telling you this but we're all so excited that you're here and so stoked.' There were a few particular guys who said that, and I'll always remember that 'cause that stands out. Definitely puts me in a different perspective than in WWE where I kind of just felt like replaceable, expendable. Might be there next week, might not, I never knew," he said.

The former Intercontinental Champion has made several appearances in AEW over the past year, and he has always put on a great show. Now it remains to be seen whether he returns to his former company for another appearance soon enough.

