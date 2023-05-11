Another former WWE US Champion teases AEW return after Miro's Dynamite comeback 

It seems that the theme for AEW Dynamite this week is "comebacks," as two former WWE United States Champions may return to the promotion soon. The superstar to first begin this trend of comebacks was Miro as he made his first appearance in any AEW production since All Out 2022, and he was seen making a beeline for Tony Khan's office.

The second superstar teasing their return, this time through social media, was former WWE US Champion Andrade El Idolo. He has also been out since All Out 2022. He was last seen in the Casino Ladder Match, which MJF won.

Andrade El Idolo took to social media as he posted a gif of himself putting on a suit and tie, making it seem like he was preparing to return to wrestling.

Andrade and Miro's possible returns could make headlines in the Jacksonville-based company for their highly anticipated comebacks. Considering how much time they've spent away from the ring, it will be interesting to see how their first storylines back with the promotion will go.

Former WWE Superstar says his contract is expiring soon

Andrade has recently mentioned that his AEW contract is about to expire. He made his All Elite debut in June 2021, and his last outing was at All Out 2022.

In an interview with Lucha Libre Online, Andrade mentioned how he had to be out of action due to his surgery. He also confirmed that he is still signed with the Tony Khan-led brand. However, his contract is about to expire.

"I'm with AEW, to make it clear. Soon, my contract will expire. I had a tear in my chest and I got surgery in November. I was out for 4 months but soon I’ll be back. I was at the Hall of Fame accompanying my wife and to be next to a great friend Rey Mysterio... He’s the symbol for all the Latinos, Rey Mysterio," Andrade said. [H/T - WrestlingNews]

Fans only hope that the former WWE Superstar renews his contract with AEW. However, with recent teasers of returning to the ring, fans can be more optimistic that Andrade will appear soon.

