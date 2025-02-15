"Another one doomed," "He'll be forgotten in 2 months" - Fans react after rumor of 6 ft 1 in star's potential move to AEW surfaces

If a new report is to be believed, AEW might soon welcome a prominent star. The six-foot-one-inch performer recently became a free agent and is seemingly expected to join All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

Josh Alexander was one of the top stars in TNA Wrestling for years. His contract with the company ended on Saturday, and he is now free to join another promotion. Fightful Select recently reported that The Walking Weapon will likely ink a deal with All Elite Wrestling.

Fans on X/Twitter seemingly split into two groups after the report surfaced online. Some users claimed that Alexander's career would witness a downfall in AEW. Meanwhile, others believed that he would flourish under Tony Khan's leadership.

Ad

Trending

"Another one doomed to be lost in the shuffle at Khantanamo Bay," wrote a fan.

"He'll be forgotten about in two months," a user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans were excited to see Alexander possibly join All Elite Wrestling.

"Really happy for Josh. I think he would have got lost in the shuffle in WWE. AEW is a better landing spot for him," a tweet read.

"Great fit. They'll appreciate what he brings to the table," another person commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

AEW prospect Josh Alexander bid an emotional farewell to TNA

Josh Alexander wrestled his last match for TNA on Impact against Eric Young and lost. Following the event, on X/Twitter, he bid farewell to the company. The Walking Weapon wrote a lengthy emotional tweet, expressing his gratitude to everyone he worked with.

Alexander recounted his run in the company, remembering all the good and bad times he went through, and said he was proud of his journey. The former champion added that he would carry TNA in his heart for the rest of his career.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Canadian wrestler signed with TNA in 2019 and went on to become a multi-time champion in the promotion. He's a two-time TNA World Champion, a former X-Division Champion, and a two-time Tag Team Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback