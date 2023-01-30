Another released WWE Superstar surprisingly debuts in Tony Khan's AEW (Spoilers)

A former WWE Superstar recently made his AEW debut in the latest Dark tapings.

Brady Booker (fka Bodhi Hayward) signed with the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2021. He featured prominently on the NXT brand and was aligned with Chase U.

However, Booker was released from WWE in November 2022 by the Triple H-led regime. It was reported that his work ethic could have been the reason behind his unexpected departure from the Stamford-based company.

Almost three months after his WWE exit, Brady Booker made his first appearance in All Elite Wrestling on Dark. He defeated Dak Draper in singles action on the night.

Brady Booker (fka Bodhi Hayward) opened up on WWE's release

While speaking during his interview with Steve Fall on Ten Count, Booker disclosed that he had a three-year contract with the sports entertainment juggernaut.

"No promises were made," Hayward said. "There was a three-year contract, unfortunately, I wasn't able to spend three years. I said 18 months in that video there. You know, my mind's not fully clear. It's probably only 14, you know? I guess it felt longer. That part's upsetting."

Brady Booker then stated that the reason behind his WWE release was given as him not realizing his potential. Booker said that while his departure was "upsetting," he was thankful for his time in the company.

"At the end of the day, I don't know the exact reason, but I was told that I wasn't maximizing my full potential, and that I would be terminated from there and that they were gonna move on," Hayward recalled. "That was just really upsetting to me. I'm still very thankful. I may not fully understand, but I guess it's not my job to fully understand. Some things happen in life that you will never fully understand, and that's why that happened," said Brody. [H/T: WrestlingInc]

It remains to be seen if Tony Khan will sign Brady Booker to a full-time contract in the Jacksonville-based promotion in the future.

