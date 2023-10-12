Another Trustbusters member reportedly done with AEW

Another star has just departed AEW following three years with the promotion. The star in question is VSK, otherwise known as Jeeves Kay, a member of the Trustbusters faction.

He had joined AEW back in 2020, and mostly appeared on AEW Dark. Kay joined the Trustbusters in 2022, alongside former WWE Superstar Ari Daivari, Slim J, Sonny Kiss, and Parker Boudreaux at the time. He was also known for stints with IMPACT, ROH, and being an enhancement talent in WWE.

VSK announced on Twitter that Jeeves was dead, and it was time to have fun, a comment on his departure from the promotion. It was reported by PWInsider that he could still be used by AEW, despite his contract having ended already. He would now be the second Trustbusters member to leave the promotion, as Sonny Kiss made her departure last month.

What happened to the members of AEW's Trustbusters?

The Trustbusters were a heel faction that debuted in 2022 on Dark, and consisted of Ari Daivari, Slim J, Sonny Kiss, Jeeves Kay, and Parker Boudreaux.

The faction has now become inactive, and two of its members have departed from the promotion. It remains to be seen if the remaining members continue on as a unit.

Ari Daivari, the leader of the faction has been in AEW since 2021, following his departure from WWE. He was last seen during the Battle Royale for the International Championship at Double or Nothing back in May.

Slim J has had sporadic appearances on ROH, where he would either have singles matches or team up with his faction mates Sonny Kiss and Jeeves Kay, who both are unfortunately not with the promotion anymore as of now.

Parker Boudreaux, on the other hand, has been nursing an injury. He was revealed to be a new member of the Mogul Embassy, but has confirmed that he would be a Trustbuster for life.

Despite recent events, the faction had a good run with promotion, but all good things need to come to an end. The faction is now down to just two members, and it remains to be seen if they will stick together.

How do you feel about another member of the Trustbusters departing the promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

