Anti-Tony Khan chants breakout during WWE show

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Feb 26, 2025 03:31 GMT
Tony Khan is the President of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official YouTube Channel and Bayley's Official X Account]

It seems that Tony Khan is still not a fan favorite among many, as chants against him erupted at a recent WWE show. They seemed to be making fun of one of his major decisions.

Several AEW talents left the company earlier this month, including Ricky Starks, Miro, and Malakai Black. Now known as Ricky Saints, the Absolute One quickly made waves in the wrestling world with his debut appearance on WWE NXT a few weeks ago. Last week, he signed his contract with the brand.

Tonight was his official in-ring debut as he teamed up with Je'Von Evans to take on Wes Lee and another former AEW name, Ethan Page. This was the main event of the weekly episode of the brand.

At one point in the match, the WWE fans were chanting, "Tony Fumbled." They were taking jabs at the AEW President as Ricky was underutilized in his previous company, resulting in several issues before his departure.

Saints put on a show tonight and even got the win by hitting his Rochambeau finisher on Wes Lee. This was an impressive debut on his end and a sign of greater things to come for him in his new company. This may end up being another blow on Tony Khan's end, as he is now a star in the making.

Edited by Neda Ali
