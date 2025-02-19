Ricky Starks' new WWE name officially revealed on NXT

Ricky Starks' new WWE ring name has finally been announced. He officially signed with NXT on the latest episode of the show.

When The Absolute One made his surprise debut in the crowd last week, he didn't say who he was, and his name wasn't mentioned on commentary either. WWE didn't mention his name on social media either the whole week, and it became a mystery. This left fans wondering what they were gonna call him.

When Rick Starks entered the ring to sign his contract tonight, he didn't have his own entrance music either. He used the show's theme song instead. There wasn't a nameplate and the screen simply showed the NXT logo. Ava, who was in the ring, didn't say his name either. He was simply referred to as the hottest signing in NXT history.

Before Ricky Starks signed his contract, he was interrupted by several people. Ethan Page, his former AEW colleague, confronted him but was soon attacked by Je'Von Evans. Wes Lee showed up as well, and he too got attacked.

After Ricky Starks finally signed the contract, the camera zoomed into it and his name was revealed to be Ricky Saints. The Absolute One is known to be a fan of the New Orleans Saints, so it's possible that inspired his new name.

