"Anything can happen" - Former WWE star teases returning with Uncle Howdy

A former WWE veteran, who recently departed AEW, broke his silence on a potential Uncle Howdy tease on NXT and also teased joining the possible new faction.

The former WWE star in question is none other than Matt Hardy. Matt had been a part of AEW since 2020 until his contract ran out recently. After departing the promotion, Hardy showed up at the recent TNA Rebellion PPV with his iconic "Broken" gimmick. Furthermore, he is rumored to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Fans on the internet have been speculating that Matt Hardy might return to the WWE as a part of the potential new faction, Wyatt 6, with Uncle Howdy. Recently on NXT, a vignette was shown with the word 'Broken' mentioned in it as well, which is the name of Matt's popular gimmick.

During The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast recently, Matt Hardy was asked about the tease. Matt teased his possible involvement, citing his history with Bray Wyatt and saying anything can happen:

"I did catch that... interesting, very, very interesting. You know I have a very long and storied history with Windham Rotunda [Bray Wyatt]. So, I think that's cool that the word 'Broken' somehow slipped in there. Who knows? Anything can happen in the extreme life of Matt Hardy, so that was a very cool thing." [From 22:04 to 22:29]

WWE legend is enjoying the Uncle Howdy vignettes

WWE legend Matt Hardy also said he loves the vignettes related to the Uncle Howdy stuff being aired on TV and deems it the bonus supplementary content:

"I do gotta tell you, I love these vignettes, the Uncle Howdy stuff and just the way like you know back to the white rabbit, how it's like this bonus supplementary content that you can check out and you're trying to figure out a mystery." [From 22:30 to 22:44]

Moreover, Matt Hardy confirmed that he is still a free agent despite his appearance on TNA. Only time will tell what the future holds for the former multiple-time Tag Team Champion.

If you use part of the above quotes, please credit The Extreme Life podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

