Bray Wyatt has always been creative with his WWE persona, also involving several other characters like The Fiend and Uncle Howdy. The Royal Rumble 2023 appropriately showcased the depth of The Eater of Worlds.

Howdy has arguably been the most talked-about entity from Wyatt's brain recently. He has been interfering in Alexa Bliss' path on RAW as well. He landed a suicide dive on LA Knight at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. People wonder about the real identity of the fictional persona.

Who is Uncle Howdy in WWE?

While the company has yet to confirm the actual identity, multiple sources have reported on the topic. Fans have been speculating it to be Bo Dallas, who is Bray Wyatt's brother in real life.

Ahead of the January 9 edition of the red brand, PWInsider reported that former WWE Superstar Bo Dallas has been portraying Howdy on SmackDown and RAW.

"Bo Dallas is backstage at tonight's Monday Night Raw in Birmingham, Alabama. Given the Alexa Bliss announcement that she will explain her heel turn last week, one has to assume Uncle Howdy will make an appearance. This should confirm 100% that Dallas is playing the Uncle Howdy role," stated Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

There have also been speculations that there are two people portraying the character. Fans have noticed considerable differences between the person who appears in vignettes and the one who performs wrestling moves. The mask and the color of the eyes appear to change.

Rony Mac @TheRONYBrand @WrestlingDazeYT Also the difference between Bray as Uncle Howdy and Bo Dallas as Uncle Howdy.. The blue and red eyes... Blue and red have been referenced often in this story.. #RoyalRumble

The company will seemingly confirm the identity soon, considering that Howdy has been heavily involved in programming as of late.

Bray Wyatt's Uncle Howdy was heavily featured at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 was full of pleasant surprises, to say the least. The show featured the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight.

After the end of the bout, the two rivals continued to engage in a physical battle outside the ring. Bray Wyatt took LA Knight into the audience, where Uncle Howdy appeared and surprised everyone by diving onto Knight. Other characters of the Firefly Fun House also appeared on the screen.

Later in the show, Alexa Bliss battled Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. After Bliss suffered a loss, the lights went out, and Howdy appeared on the screen.

A cryptic vignette video was played, which seemingly guided Alexa Bliss toward returning to her dark persona. The coming weeks will be interesting as fans get to learn more about Alexa Bliss' dark side.

