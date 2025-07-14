"ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE"- 13-time WWE champion breaks silence after making history at AEW All In

AEW All In: Texas saw one of the most shocking yet heartwarming moments of all time. A former WWE Superstar, on the last leg of his illustrious career, created history and broke his silence after doing the unthinkable at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The aforementioned star, who has held 13 championships in WWE, is Dustin Rhodes. After Adam Cole was forced to relinquish the TNT Championship due to injury, a four-way match was made official to crown a new champion. The bout featured Kyle Fletcher, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, and Dustin Rhodes.

Following a highly fast-paced and captivating match, the final moments saw Rhodes score the pinfall using a small package on Garcia, while Guevara was a second late to break the count. With that victory, Rhodes won his first major singles title since his WWE Intercontinental Championship win in 1999 at the age of 56.

The Natural was visibly emotional and celebrated with his peers and family members inside the ring. Days after the event, he took to his X account to claim that anything was possible and expressed gratitude for the fans' continuous support.

"56!! Anything and I mean ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE! #KeepSteppin love y'all and thank you for your unwavering support🤘🏼-The Natural," he wrote.

Dustin Rhodes is reportedly staying with AEW for a lengthy period

Dustin Rhodes has been a part of AEW since its inception in 2019. While his brother, Cody Rhodes, left the company in 2022, The Natural proved himself to be a team player and remained with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Rhodes had announced a few months ago that he had signed a multi-year deal with AEW. A recent report stated that he will stay with the company for six years. This could mean that the WWE legend will continue to be a cornerstone for Tony Khan's promotion for a lengthy period.

Moreover, with Rhodes now the new TNT Champion, it could mean the start of one of the most captivating runs of his three-decade-long wrestling career.

