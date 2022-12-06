"Apologists are still acting like this is not intentional" - Jim Cornette suspects major AEW stars have been sabotaged by backstage politics

AEW arguably has one of the most talented tag-team divisions, and once showcased its stars in some well-received feuds. While FTR flourished on the promotion during this period, their notable absence has Jim Cornette asserting that the duo are being sabotaged.

Outside of AEW, FTR is currently the World Tag Team Champions of ROH, Lucha Libre AAA, and NJPW. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been the number-one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship for so long that other teams have taken jabs at them for it.

During the recent Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran pointed out how FTR seem to have their best tag matches outside of All Elite Wrestling:

"Every once in a while they have a tag team match but most of the time in AEW it’s six-man or an eight-man or pre-taped interview. They have all their great tag team matches in other companies somewhere else in the world," said Cornette. (01:34 onward).

Cornette continued, claiming that the duo are purposely being snubbed in the promotion despite their wild success in other promotions:

"They got every other company’s tag team title that means something in those companies but are completely meaningless in [AEW]," Cornette added. "And the apologists are still acting like this is not intentional, that anybody could be so stupid, and people are still trying to say they’re not being held down on purpose!" (01:48 onward).

The duo have seemingly not missed out on the state of their booking. Dax Harwood recently touted the idea of letting their contracts expire so they can take a year off from wrestling in a major promotion.

Missed out on Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up on the show's results here.

Jim Cornette also questioned why Dax Harwood continues to have singles matches in AEW despite losing most bouts

In 2022, Dax Harwood has had numerous high-profile singles matches against the likes of CM Punk, Cash Wheeler, Claudio Castagnoli, and most recently Bryan Danielson. While the star has had a lot of pride in these bouts, Cornette believes they're pointless in the long run.

During the same podcast, Jim Cornette bluntly called all of Dax's matches ridiculous:

"Has everybody seen how ridiculous this is at this point? Where Dax loses single matches to everybody in the company, while at the same time they’re the best wrestling match you’ve seen since the last time Dax had a singles match, but he’s never won one? And Cash never gets to work at all in a singles match." (01:10 onward).

FTR are set to face The Acclaimed during this week's episode of Dynamite. But with the hot streak the champions are on, could Dax and Cash finally capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships for a second time?

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes