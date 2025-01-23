"Appearing in the Royal Rumble?" - Fans convinced 39-year-old AEW star is WWE bound days before the event 

One of the most awe-inspiring wrestlers to grace the squared circle over the past decade, Malakai Black has been plying his trade in AEW recently. However, recent rumors suggest that the former WWE Superstar could soon return to his old workplace, leading fans to speculate on his comeback to the sports entertainment juggernaut and even a potential Royal Rumble entry.

It was reported earlier this month that Malakai Black may be on his way out of AEW after his contract with the Tony Khan-led promotion expires. It was further indicated that the former NXT Champion could be headed back to WWE, with people in the Stamford-based company supposedly viewing the 39-year-old as potentially a major singles act.

Black's possible exit from All Elite Wrestling was alluded to once again this week on Dynamite in a video package featuring Malakai's stable-mates Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart. The trio declared that they were resolved to move out of the shadow of their former leader, evidently hinting at a rebrand for the faction.

Fans quickly took to X/Twitter to share their reactions to the development, reading the segment as a sign of Malakai Black's All Elite departure and possibly imminent WWE comeback. One user speculated on the odds of The Dutch Destroyer competing in the 2025 Royal Rumble, while many others expressed their anticipation of Black working under Triple H's creative regime.

Some also voiced their opinions on how Black's exit was being referenced on All Elite Wrestling programming.

"There is absolutely no doubt after that video aired on Dynamite that Malakai Black is definitely heading to WWE, it’s just the matter of time [eyes emoji] #AEW #WWE #Wrestling," wrote a fan.

"you’d think malakai black was backstage choking people out like cm punk the way they’re talking about him," wrote another.

"guys I think Malakai Black is done with aew," tweeted a fan.

"WWE soon!!" speculated another user.

It remains to be seen if Black wrestling in a WWE ring is simply a matter of time.

What AEW star Malakai Black has been up to lately

Malakai Black had his last singles match in All Elite Wrestling against Adam Cole on the November 6 episode of Dynamite last year.

His post-match display of respect towards his former NXT peer sparked rumors of his departure from the company, rumors which he refuted at the time.

However, more recent reports suggest that Black's AEW tenure is probably coming to a close. Amidst all the conjecture, the Dutch star wrestled his first singles match of 2025 earlier this month, defeating Orion at a CCW event in Tampa, Florida.

