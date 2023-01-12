"Are those six guys drawing money?" - Former General Manager questions Tony Khan's use of AEW's roster (Exclusive)

Tony Khan has assembled a great roster for AEW over the last three years. While some have been showcased prominently, others have struggled to get television time. Former WWE General Manager Teddy Long questioned the Jaguars boss' utilization of some of the talent.

Over the last couple of years, major names like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Miro, Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black and Keith Lee have joined AEW. While many have been featured on weekly shows regularly, the likes of Miro and Andrade have not been showcased as often.

Teddy Long, on The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, stated that talent needs to be successful in order to help the company achieve success.

"Now let me say this Mac, you're saying you want to see AEW succeed. Well, how about AEW considering what talent that they would like to see succeed. It's always about the company being successful, what about the talent being successful. The guys that are there that I know have good talent and that are great workers in the ring, you know they got them on the back burner,' Teddy Long said. (26:21 - 26:49)

"But then again you have the temperamental people in the back. CM Punk comes back and six guys right away, we're out of here, we don't want any part of him. So it's just so weird," Bill Apter added.

"Are those six guys [the ones opposed to CM Punk rejoining] drawing money, are those six guys putting, selling tickets, are they doing that, have they got any leverage?" Teddy Long concluded. (27:04 - 27:14)

Tony Khan got ridiculed for Sasha Banks not showing up on AEW Dynamite

The recently concluded episode of Dynamite featured a huge tag team match between Toni Storm and Saraya against Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker.

There was speculation that Mercedes Mone, fka Sasha Banks, could make her debut at the KIA Forum. However, that did not transpire and the match went ahead as planned. Jamie Hayter picked up the win for her team by pinning Toni Storm.

Fans took to Twitter to ridicule the AEW president for Mercedes not appearing on Dynamite despite the match being announced 5 weeks in advance.

Mercedes Mone will wrestle in her first match since leaving WWE in February when she faces KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship at Battle in the Valley.

