Are the tides turning for Tony Khan? AEW Collision viewership gets a major boost

Tony Khan launched a brand-new show back in June named AEW Collision, which was reportedly going to focus on former All Elite star CM Punk. But, after the former WWE Champion's release from the company, the ratings of the Saturday Night show went down. However, with the return of Bryan Danielson, things seem to be turning in favor of Khan.

According to Sports TV Ratings, The September 9 edition of AEW Collision drew about 476,000 viewers, which is a major upgrade from the 345,000 viewers the show drew on September 2.

Collision posted a 0.15 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, up from the 0.11 the show gained last Saturday.

AEW Collision on Saturday went head to head against a college football game between Texas and Alabama on ESPN. Texas vs. Alabama drew 7.963 million viewers and a 2.21 demo rating. Collision also faced competition from college football and WWE Payback last Saturday.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell believes Tony Khan may be fed up after recent backstage issues in AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has been dealing with many issues backstage, with the most recent being the CM Punk incident at All In. WWE veteran Dutch Mantell believes that Khan may be planning to step down as many veterans have questioned his ability after the recent incidents.

Khan's love for professional wrestling has often been reflected in his booking behind the shows. Despite this, many believe he doesn't know how to handle talent.

During the recent episode of his Storytime with Dutch Mantell podcast, the veteran stated that Tony Khan may be sick of the wrestling industry:

"I have kind of made my own mind up that Tony [Khan] is a little bit sick and tired of this nitpicking battle backstage. And he mentioned something that if he stepped down from booking all the shows or running the company who would run it?"

