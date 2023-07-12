"Are you a WWE news page now" - Bray Wyatt health update sees AEW star Chris Jericho hilariously roasted by fans

AEW star Chris Jericho is once again a topic of conversation amongst fans. He suddenly tweeted about two WWE-related news, which seems out of place as he is not affiliated with them. This has fans dumbfounded and asking for answers.

As of late in AEW, Jericho is in a gray area. He has not been doing well, winning only one of his last five matches. Many have talked about how he may be dwindling over time, and at this point, it remains to be seen what comes next for The Ocho.

On Twitter, the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society shared two tweets about WWE. The first would be regarding a backstage argument on RAW, which can be seen in the tweet below, and the other is a now-deleted tweet about Bray Wyatt's health status.

The tweets included links to Jericho's podcast, showing that these were fully intended.

Niccolò @Makavelimademe What's #ChrisJericho sharing this for? Did other wrestlers share the links whenever he got drunk and made an ass of himself? What's #ChrisJericho sharing this for? Did other wrestlers share the links whenever he got drunk and made an ass of himself? https://t.co/IhYDyaRUQZ

Fans were quickly on the scene, with one fan cheekily saying that this confirmed Bray Wyatt might show up in AEW:

Screenshot of deleted reply to Chris Jericho's tweet about Bray Wyatt

Others roasted the AEW star, saying that he might've been logged in to the wrong account or that he has now become a wrestling news page.

Kenny♿️🌎🌈 @ksilva86 @Makavelimademe Jericho starting a wrestling news site now? How much wrestling news is there @Makavelimademe Jericho starting a wrestling news site now? How much wrestling news is there 😩

Chris The Twin Dad @ChrisTheTwinDad That moment where Chris Jericho forgets to sign into his burner account before tweeting twitter.com/IAmJericho/sta… That moment where Chris Jericho forgets to sign into his burner account before tweeting twitter.com/IAmJericho/sta…

casualfan @Kellhammer3 @Makavelimademe He thought he was on his wrestling journalist burner @Makavelimademe He thought he was on his wrestling journalist burner

WCW veteran is not feeling Chris Jericho and his Jericho Appreciation Society

WCW veteran Konnan recently gave his reactions to AEW Dynamite last week. He got to talk about Chris Jericho's appearance on the show. He briefly mentioned how he felt Jericho and the JAS have gotten "stale."

"I just didn't understand why out of nowhere, maybe because he's in Alberta and that's where he started, he just turned face. He just literally turned face, a babyface interview out of nowhere, why? I don't understand that."

Just this last week, Chris Jericho came out in front of the Alberta crowd and gave a surprisingly non-heel-like promo, the complete opposite of what Christian Cage did when AEW visited Toronto.

You're a heel, what are you a heel everywhere except your hometown? That might just be me. I like his response, 'Maybe,' I did like that, and I wouldn't mind seeing [Don] Callis and [Chris] Jericho together. I thought Jericho was getting a bit stale with the Jericho [Appreciation] Society thing you know, it happens. So either one of two things, he's either going to join Callis and become even more hated, doesn't look like it after that promo he did, or he becomes a humongous babyface going against Callis and his family," said Konnan.

According to Konnan, how Jericho does this would dictate what's next for him. Accepting this would make him a major heel, but rejecting this might bring him closer to babyface status with the crowd.

With Chris Jericho seemingly about to enter his next storyline in AEW, would you want to see him become a face or stay as a heel? Let us know what you think could happen in the comments section below.

