"ARE YOU RETURNING WITH CHARLOTTE????????" - Wrestling fans spot a potential AEW clue in controversial WWE Superstar's cryptic post 

An unusual tweet from a WWE Superstar has caught the eye of the pro-wrestling community, leading to speculation about a possible AEW entry.

The WWE Superstar in question, Sasha Banks, has been a hot topic lately. Since her walkout from the Stamford-based promotion, her future plans have become a prime topic for speculation. It was also recently reported that she has a non-compete clause until the beginning of 2023, which makes the next year an opportune moment for her reappearance.

As expected, fans have been debating her next move. While many believe she may join Triple H's roster again, Tony Khan's promotion is also an alternative. Furthermore, a recent tweet from Banks has rekindled rumors about her potential AEW signing.

A former WWE manager believes AEW should not sign Sasha Banks

While the All Elite fanbase is quite eager to have The Legit Boss in Tony Khan's roster, Jim Cornette believes it would be a bad idea to sign Sasha Banks.

In an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the former WWE manager explained how Tony Khan could not afford to pay Banks as much as she wanted, since her star power comes at a hefty price.

"Tony has already spent his inheritance... the long-term contracts he has signed, these suckers are getting him for after the Punk debacle, he is trying to rally his troops. Chris Jericho will be there till he is 62, Moxley is there with his wife and probably kids and dogs for years and years. If Sasha Banks wants that much money, then let her go to New Japan to get it. If I was Tony I'd sign Mandy Rose, and let her do whatever she wants outside of one day a week 'come here and be on my TV show'" (2:58:09 - 2:58:49)

With Sasha's future plans still unclear at this point, it remains to be seen what her next step will be.

