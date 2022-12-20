6-time WWE Women's Champion drops a cryptic message to fuel rumors of signing with AEW

There is a lot of speculation over who AEW star Saraya will be teaming up with on the January 11th 2023 edition of Dynamite in Los Angeles, California. A former WWE Women's Champion has added fuel to the speculation fire.

On the December 7th edition of Dynamite, AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. challenged Saraya to a tag team match for the company's Cali return.

Since that night, wrestling fans have been speculating as to who Saraya's partner could be. Possibilities have included wrestlers from All Elite Wrestling's partners in Japan, Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling, former Women's Champion Thunder Rosa, and recently released WWE Superstar Mandy Rose.

Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN Regardless, to plan out a mystery partner match this far in advance with Saraya vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter…one would think #AEW must have something…someone up their sleeve of significance for Kia Forum show on January 11. Regardless, to plan out a mystery partner match this far in advance with Saraya vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter…one would think #AEW must have something…someone up their sleeve of significance for Kia Forum show on January 11.

However, one rumor that everyone believes is most likely to be the All Elite Wrestling debut of Sasha Banks. The former RAW Women's Champion tweeted a gif of the "Nature Boy" Ric Flair celebrating, fueling the speculation that "The Boss" will be All Elite soon enough.

Will Sasha Banks be Saraya's mystery partner? Or will she pick someone else? Only time will tell!

In case you missed it, you can check out the Rampage results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the New York Giants play the Minnesota Vikings this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

Sasha Banks might be debuting for a different company before AEW

It might be very close to "Boss Time" in All Elite Wrestling. Before that happens, New Japan Pro Wrestling might be getting a taste of what it's like to see Sasha Banks perform live.

There have been rumors for a long time that Banks will be appearing at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in January 2023. According to Fightful Select, it is pretty much a done deal.

Justin // FAN ACCOUNT ✊🏽 #WalkWithSashaAndNaomi @SashasTopGuy When Sasha Banks wrestles in NJPW, AEW, and WWE all in the same month and further proves that she’s the greatest wrestler of all time When Sasha Banks wrestles in NJPW, AEW, and WWE all in the same month and further proves that she’s the greatest wrestler of all time 🙌😅 https://t.co/OVhpYg2DEC

Banks' WWE deal was reportedly sorted out over the summer, but that she wasn't able to do anything wrestling related until the new year. But now that the new year is around the corner, it seems that Wrestle Kingdom 17 might be the first of many exciting steps in Sasha Banks' latest chapter.

Do you think Sasha Banks will appear in AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes