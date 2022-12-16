New details have emerged regarding Sasha Banks' rumored release from WWE, including when her exit from the company was negotiated.

The Boss and her tag team partner Naomi were suspended after their infamous walkout during an episode of RAW in May, where they were set to main event. Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. later reported that she was released from the company, although WWE didn't confirm it.

According to Fightful Select, Sasha Banks' exit was negotiated “months ago” when Wrestling Inc. broke the news. The former RAW Women's Champion is still listed as an active talent on the company's official website, and WWE hasn't confirmed that she was let go.

Fightful was informed that The Blueprint would be able to take wrestling-related bookings beginning on January 1 of next year. This was because of contractual reasons.

The report notes that WrestleCade wasn't the only wrestling-related operation that wanted to book her, with The Big Event being another one that was interested in her.

Fightful was also informed that some conventions even considered rebranding themselves as "entertainment" conventions so that they could book her before January 1, but that didn't happen.

Despite not appearing in the squared circle, Banks has been busy with several non-wrestling ventures. She recently announced that she'd be coming up with a makeup line soon.

Details on whether Sasha Banks held talks with AEW following the reported WWE release

It has been widely speculated that The Boss is headed to AEW, as many fans expect her to be Saraya's mystery partner on the January 11 episode of Dynamite.

Fightful Select also reported that the deal between Sasha Banks and New Japan Pro-Wrestling was agreed upon just a few weeks ago.

According to Fightful, those familiar with the deal have said there had been no word on any talks between her and AEW yet. However, the report notes that it "doesn't mean it isn't happening."

Only time will tell whether Sasha Banks will end up with AEW or if she'll return to WWE.

