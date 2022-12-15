Sasha Banks reveals surprising new venture ahead of the new year

Despite not being on WWE programming since May, the former Sasha Banks has had an incredibly busy 2022.

While Sasha Banks is reportedly heading to New Japan Pro-Wrestling on January 4 for Wrestle Kingdom 17, that doesn't mean she hasn't been keeping herself busy doing other non-wrestling-related endeavors.

Mercedes Varnado recently appeared on Bayley's Instagram Live stream to discuss a variety of topics. While speaking about her busy December heading into the new year, Varnado revealed that she has her own makeup line with tutorials coming soon and that she's hoping to get everything in order before the new year.

"I'm trying to slow down because I do too much. A makeup line is coming. A makeup brand is coming, tutorials are coming," Sasha Banks said. "I'm doing so much, especially the last [month] of 2022, December, I have a couple more weeks to get everything in order before the new year. I'm just working."

Sasha Banks speaks about the movie she just filmed in Boston

While there is very little information on the film, Mercedes Varnado recently filmed her first movie up in Boston over the past month or so.

The former WWE Superstar spoke to Bayley about the full circle moment and how it came at such a weird time when she was doing wrestling training in Mexico.

"Insane how full circle that is, to get a first movie and to know that it's in Boston," Sasha Banks said. "It came at a weird point where I was right in the middle of training in Mexico, so I kind of had to choose what days I needed to give up for that. To go back and forth between Boston and Mexico was such an incredible experience that I can say that I did it, I accomplished that, and it's cool." [H/T: Fightful]

Are you excited about Mercedes Varnado's future outside of WWE? What kind of movie role do you think she filmed for? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

