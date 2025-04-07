“Aren’t good for AEW television,” “Need to just retire” - Fans protest after 21-year veterans crash Dynasty main event

The AEW Dynasty 2025 PPV emanated from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jon Moxley defended his AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland in the show's main event and retained his belt, thanks to the returning Young Bucks.

Matt and Nick Jackson are pro wrestling veterans who have been working in the industry since 2004. They were on a hiatus from the Jacksonville-based promotion since October 2024.

Tonight, they made their surprise return and shocked the fans by helping The True King retain his title against Swerve Strickland. The most shocking part was that Mox and his Death Riders were the ones who chased them away from AEW in the first place.

The fans were quite upset with The Jackson Brothers for interfering in PPV's main event. People vented out their frustration on X, with some cussing the former AEW World Tag Team Champions for helping The Purveyor of Violence hold on to his gold.

"Young Bucks need to just retire," said a fan.

"I speak for everyone when I say The Young Bucks aren't good for AEW television. *Sigh* We had a nice break from 'em, but parties over, folks," wrote another person.

"This was us before they booked The Young Bucks and ruined that ending. #AEWDynasty," another fan wrote.

"AEW is literally trash, Tony's obsessed with Young Bucks, give Swerve the belt," commented a fan.

The Young Bucks' former stablemate won his first singles title in AEW at Dynasty

At the AEW Dynasty PPV tonight, Adam Cole challenged Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship in a no-time-limit match. He defeated The Red Death to win the belt, which also marked his first singles title victory in AEW.

The Panama City Playboy has been in the company since 2021. Cole debuted as a heel in AEW, surprising the audience at the All Out pay-per-view on September 5, 2021, by joining his former Bullet Club partners, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, in The Elite.

Fans are now eager to see what Adam Cole does next, especially after his first title win in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

