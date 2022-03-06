"It’s like the competition now " - Former superstar Ariane Andrew comments on the competition between WWE and AEW

Ariane Andrew, formerly known as Cameron in WWE, recently spoke about how the competition between AEW and WWE is stacking up.

The Slammy Award winner said that having competition like the one between AEW and WWE is a great option and should never be viewed as a negative. Andrew mentioned how Mickie James of IMPACT got to this year's WWE Royal Rumble while being the Knockouts Champion.

Andrew made her AEW debut in 2020 on the July 29 episode of Dynamite, as she teamed up with Nyla Rose (with Vickie Guerrero) in the Deadly Draw lottery system. The two challenged for the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament but lost to Anna Jay and Tay Conti in the first round.

"You know, it’s kind of hard because you know, when you — AEW, its almost become — it’s like the competition now with WWE and you know, it’s so hard to say because at first, people are like, ‘Well if you do the AEW, do you think the WWE is ever gonna ask you to come back?’ But it’s like times have changed. I mean, look at Mickie James. She came out as the Knockouts Champion in the Rumble, you know what I mean?." she said (from 21:12 - 21:39)

Ariane Andrew wants to reunite with former tag partner Naomi

Ariane Andrew still hopes to reunite with her former tag team partner, Naomi. The former Women's Champion has been a significant part of Andrew's WWE career.

Andrew teamed up with Naomi from 2012-2014 as The Funkadactyls alongside Brodus Clay. The duo are familiar with each other and are certainly capable of winning the tag titles.

After challenging for the tag team crown, Andrew also opened up about wrestling outside WWE.

She appeared in the 2022 Royal Rumble as the 13th entrant and instantly collided with Sonya Deville, whom Naomi feuded with, but eventually got eliminated.

The former Funkadactyl member is certainly capable of having a singles career. Although she still wants to team up with Naomi and win the tag titles, it would be awesome to see her forge a singles run of her own.

