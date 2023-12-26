Arn Anderson comments on a former WWE star who just had two AEW matches: "He doesn’t answer to anybody but himself"

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson recently spoke about a former WWE star who has competed in AEW on just two occasions.

The name in question is none other than The Indy God Matt Cardona. He first appeared in AEW on the July 29, 2020, episode of Dynamite.

The former WWE star competed in two matches in the company, the first being on the August 5, 2020, episode of Dynamite, where he teamed with Cody Rhodes to defeat Alex Reynolds and John Silver. Cardona's second and final match came at the 2020 All Out pay-per-view, where he teamed with Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, and Scorpio Sky to defeat The Dark Order in an eight-man tag team match.

On his ARN show podcast, Arn Anderson praised Matt Cardona for being a great worker:

“He’s making his own way. He doesn’t answer to anybody but himself, and he’s got a company doing those. I think he did one from the heart, and he and I were good friends the entire time we worked together in WWE. He knew I respected him. Great worker, looked great, went out on his own, got himself over," he said. [H/T: WrestlingHeadlines]

Former WWE star Matt Cardona opens up about his AEW run

Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder in WWE) recently opened up about his AEW run. After one of his pay-per-view appearances, the 38-year-old star believed the company would call him back.

In 2020, Cardona was brought in to side with The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes in AEW during his rivalry with The Dark Order. However, The Indy God's tenure in the promotion was short-lived.

On Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Matt Cardona recalled his brief run in the Jacksonville-based company.

"I don't know what happened, I have three shirts and two matches. I came in and helped Cody [Rhodes]. We had a tag match against The Dark Order. I did like pay-per-view, like the 10-man tag, and I thought I'd be brought back the next weekend. I wasn't, So I don't know exactly what happened. But I know that the first week, I had the number one shirt, but I literally didn't do enough for it to be positive or negative. Blessing in disguise because If I went there and I didn't do GCW, I wouldn't be sitting here with you now." [39:30 - 40:08]

