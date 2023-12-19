WWE is no longer seen as the only destination for wrestlers to make a good buck, as Matt Cardona has proven talents can be equally successful outside the sports entertainment giant. The Indy God recently reacted to Dolph Ziggler's WWE release and claimed The Show Off will be just fine.

Dolph Ziggler was released from WWE after 19 years in the promotion, and many expect him to be a major player in the free-agent market. Matt Cardona himself was in WWE for a long time until he was let go in 2020, after which he reinvented himself on the independent scene.

There aren't many wrestlers outside the big companies as impactful as Matt Cardona. The former Intercontinental Champion spoke to Chris Van Vliet recently and was hoping to see more former WWE stars step up and contest for his throne.

Cardona considers himself the king of the Indies, and he wants to compete against stars like Dolph Ziggler, who he feels would make his job more competitive. The former Zack Ryder was also confident about Ziggler's future prospects, as he mentioned below:

"I think Ziggler is gonna be fine. I'm anxious to see these people come, because I just want some competition. I love it. I say on Twitter to all these these these guys or girls. Somebody please step up. This is too easy. You know, we talked about accolades, right? The PWI independent wrestler of the year, last year spoiler I won it again this year, okay. I don't know when this episode comes out. That's two years in a row." (H/T - Insight with Chris Van Vliet)

Matt Cardona puts himself over while urging wrestlers to raise their game

Picked as PWI's 2022 Indie Wrestler of the Year, Matt Cardona is proud of his achievements since ending his long WWE stint and never misses an opportunity to let the world know about his career resurgence.

Cardona has chosen not to sign for a major wrestling company and has instead been a workhorse in the indies, becoming one of the most despised heels on the circuit.

The 38-year-old claimed he creates the most buzz and has the longest merchandise lines at independent wrestling shows. Cardona sees himself as the most dominant wrestler outside the realms of WWE, AEW, and other major promotions.

He, though, is dying for some competition:

"An ex-WWE guy should not be the PWI independent for the rest of the year twice. Step up. And if that pisses someone off, good, please, please. That's all I just want competition. And I'm not saying I'm the best wrestler; who gives a sh*t about that? Nobody creates more buzz than me; nobody has a longer merch line than me consistently. Nobody also elevates other wrestlers like I do. Yeah, it's true. And I'm just begging for some competition."

Matt Cardona also made an interesting statement on WWE rehiring released stars, and you can check out that right here.