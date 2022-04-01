"I've had a couple of nice discussions with CM Punk" - Wrestling legend speaks about Cody Rhodes' AEW departure

Wrestling legend and Cody Rhodes' manager, Arn Anderson, spoke about his role in All Elite Wrestling since the former's departure from the company. The WWE Hall of Famer said he is no longer a coach in AEW.

Arn Anderson was Cody's coach from the early days of AEW until the very end. Cody and Arn have had many infamous segments in the promotion. But with the former TNT Champion gone, Anderson finds himself taking on a different role.

Speaking on AdFreeShows.com Exclusive episode of the ARN Podcast, Anderson revealed that he is no longer a coach but likes to advise the young stars in the locker room. He also mentioned that he has spoken with CM Punk.

“Now that there is no longer Cody, I am no longer a coach technically. Any young guy in the back that has a question or wants to ask my advice, it’s not my job because I’m considered talent but I will help any one of those guys or a veteran for that matter. I’ve had a couple of nice discussions with CM Punk since he’s been back, he would ask my opinion on different things," Arn said. [H/T - Wrestling.Inc]

Arn Anderson had no clue what was happening between Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan

On the same edition of the ARN podcast, Anderson said he had no clue what was going on between Cody Rhodes and AEW boss Tony Khan behind the scenes.

Arn believes that The American Nightmare has tried to make the best decision for his family:

“I didn’t know all this other stuff was going on behind the scenes. He doesn’t owe anybody an explanation. Every female or male that’s in this industry will come to that point in time where they’ll make a decision and switch companies. If you do it in the vein of what’s best for my family, can’t go wrong.”

Although nothing is officially announced yet, Cody Rhodes has reportedly signed with WWE and will appear at WrestleMania to face Seth Rollins. Did The American Nightmare make the right choice by leaving AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Edited by Angana Roy