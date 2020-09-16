On the latest edition of his podcast, pro wrestling legend and current AEW employee Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on cinematic matches.

Arn Anderson said that while we have seen two great cinematic matches during the pandemic, he felt that it was time for wrestling to go back to its roots a little bit:

We’ve had two merits in the cinematic history right now, Undertaker-AJ Styles and the football match. Why don’t we just say that we tried everything humanly possible during this pandemic to make the audience have something different to look at and something to entertain them to enhance their viewing pleasure. They were both huge successes I would say from a creativity standpoint. Let’s just leave it there. Let’s go back to wrestling. Let’s go back to what we do and make that product as good as we can instead of looking for the third cinematic conquest and it possibly and probably being less than. That’s not the business we are in. H/T: 411Mania

Arn Anderson on Matt Hardy's injury and his advice for younger wrestlers

I close my eyes. I open my eyes.



The trajectory of my foresight has changed. pic.twitter.com/admbyy4kAu — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 13, 2020

Arn Anderson went on to talk about Matt Hardy's injury at All Out. Anderson didn't assign blame to anyone for the unfortnate injury and said that wresling was a "tough way to make a living":

I will just say this and I’m not going to assess blame anywhere because we all go into this business with open eyes and things happen. Accidents happen and there are a number of things that can happen that go south in this business. It’s a tough way to make a living. H/T: 411Mania

Arn Anderson added that he was "scared to death" for younger wrestlers because of the risks they took. He also had advice for the younger generation. He said that it he has seen a lot of young wrestlers have near misses, saying that wrestling had gotten more dangerous. Anderson wants younger wrestlers to reel it in and figure out how to have good matches without this many dangerous spots.

