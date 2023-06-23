Arn Anderson wants to take major AEW star under his wing; claims he's "a superstar in the making"

AEW's resident veteran Arn Anderson has been very involved both on screen and in the development of major stars. Despite currently managing Wardlow, The Enforcer has his eye on Powerhouse Hobbs.

Fans quickly became enamored with Anderson during his tenure at Cody Rhodes' side. While his pairing with Wardlow might have puzzled fans at first, he's proven to be an important asset to the War Dog and could just do the same for Hobbs.

During the recent "Ask Arn Anything" episode of his ARN podcast, the WWE legend was asked if he'd ever consider taking Powerhouse Hobbs under his wing.

"You bet, how about Big Will [Hobbs]? I think he's a superstar in the making. Every day he gets better, and I like the human being. He had a rough childhood, you know. I thank God Will sucked it up and became a hell of a man. He pretty much took over being the head of the family, and it's a powerful story, and it makes him the man who he is today." (H/T: Wrestling Inc).

The Black Guy Wrestling Podcast @bgwpod Would love to see Powerhouse Hobbs go on a WCW Vader type run on Collision. Run through EVERYONE. Put these boys in the dirt. Would love to see Powerhouse Hobbs go on a WCW Vader type run on Collision. Run through EVERYONE. Put these boys in the dirt. https://t.co/7zelJFBdAL

Jim Ross recently spoke about the stars he'd like to see featured more on AEW television. Notably, JR named both Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs, which under Arn Anderson, could get the screentime the veteran wants.

Missed out on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Former WWE star Ryback is keeping his eye on AEW's Wardlow

Mr. Mayhem has caught the attention of many veterans in the industry, and fans notably want to see him in higher-profile matches. While some online fans have pushed for him to face Goldberg, one user pointed out that a match with Ryback would be better.

The former WWE star notably caught wind of the Tweet and surprisingly commented on it. According to the veteran, he's been watching Wardlow closely.

"He is on my radar and I’m very impressed by him," Ryback tweeted.

It remains to be seen if the two men will ever clash in a singles match on AEW or outside of the promotion. With a handful of fans behind the hypothetical bout, it could just be something Tony Khan would be eager enough to make a reality.

Poll : 0 votes