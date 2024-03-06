Earlier tonight, Asuka hit a certain AEW star's iconic move during her match on NXT Roadblock. The commentary team also namedropped the move's actual name. This would be Chris Jericho's Codebreaker.

The Kabuki Warriors made their return to the white and gold brand tonight as they defended their Women's Tag Team Championship against Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley. The other two members of Damage CTRL were not in attendance for the match.

At a point, Asuka hit Valkyria with a Codebreaker, setting up Kairi to hit what looked to be a running neckbreaker. The duo then hit their dazed opponent with a running elbow and low kick combination maneuver, which only resulted in a two-count. Vic Joseph, on commentary, namedropped Jericho's iconic move.

A clip of the move can be seen below:

It seems that the challengers picked up momentum once more, but Lyra inadvertently hit Paxley with a Spinning Heel Kick, which was intended for Sane.

Asuka and Kairi capitalized on this, taking her out of the equation and setting up Paxley for an InSane Elbow for the win and another successful title defense for the Kabuki Warriors.

Heading into WrestleMania, it remains to be seen who steps up to the champions, as they have had a hot run since winning the titles.

