"At least in NXT you get the chance" – Ric Flair urges promising AEW star to join WWE following underwhelming run

AEW's second-generation star Brock Anderson has struggled to get over with fans. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair believes the young athlete could have a better chance in NXT.

Brock made his wrestling debut on the June 18th, 2021, episode of Dynamite when he teamed up with Cody Rhodes against Aaron Solow and Q.T. Marshall.

The American Nightmare's departure seems to have affected him negatively, as his last televised appearance was back in April.

During the recent To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair urged Arn Anderson to consider allowing the young star to try his hand in WWE NXT.

"If he had the opportunity to entertain the thought of letting Brock go to NXT, because until they get a program on AEW, I don’t know that he’ll ever find the reps. At least in NXT you get the chance." (54:51 onward).

FTR Enjoyer @mikehausen Brock Anderson was great on #AEWDark . Definitely need more of this Brock Anderson was great on #AEWDark. Definitely need more of this https://t.co/GRzdRiausg

Arn Anderson recently revealed that Brock only has six months left on his contract with AEW while the legend himself has a year. This revelation has left many fans wondering if the two could follow Cody Rhodes to WWE.

Ric Flair also speculated why Brock Anderson's run with AEW has seemingly fallen apart

Despite being a second-generation wrestler, Brock has not been able to capture the hearts of fans. Unfortunately, while the star clearly has the ability, Flair doesn't believe it's all down to his ring prowess.

During the same episode, The Nature Boy speculated that Cody Rhodes' departure has been a contributing factor to him not getting over, as well as his poor booking.

"Here’s the deal: it’s very hard to be put into the position of starting on top. I thought Brock did a really good job, but I guess Cody leaving affected their situation. It’s not about his ability, you just can’t get it unless you’re in the ring and hopefully with someone that knows what they're doing that you can learn from." (38:36 onward).

With only six months and a bloated roster, there might not be enough time for Tony Khan to turn Brock Anderson's booking around. Despite this, the star could still accept an extension with the hope that he'll eventually be utilized correctly.

