"At least Tony did not put the world title on him" - Jim Cornette reacts to top AEW star's heartbreaking announcement

Jim Cornette has reacted in the only way he can to a top AEW star’s heartbreaking announcement. This is both hilarious and real at the same time.

Cornette is someone who does not hold back when expressing his opinions on all things wrestling. He sarcastically commented on Will Ospreay’s announcement that he will be out of action for a few weeks. The Aerial Assassin revealed on Dynamite a few weeks ago that he needs to step away due to a back injury.

Jim Cornette has now stated that while this could be a good storyline, he believes that if the injury is legitimate, it's due to Ospreay’s dangerous wrestling style. He also sarcastically clapped at the fact that Tony Khan did not make Ospreay the AEW World Champion. Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, he said:

“Again, you know, it's good pro wrestling in that you know, it could be, it's plausible. This could be a believable story, but then it's bad pro wrestling in that, yeah, we believe it because this guy is in a f***ing car wreck every week. But at least Tony did not put the world title on him. It's not like he has to go home and spend time with his wife. They just hired his wife.” [3:19 - 3:47]

Dave Meltzer shocked by Will Ospreay’s AEW return date

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has revealed that he is shocked that Will Ospreay stated he would return to AEW within a month.

The Aerial Assassin said that he would be back in time for Forbidden Door. Meltzer was speaking on an episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio when he said:

“It’s shocking that he said he’d be back in a month with two herniated discs… It sure sounded like something that should be a year off. When he said that—and I knew it was a shoot—I thought, ‘This is not good at all.'”

It will be interesting to see when Will Ospreay returns to AEW and how he will be eased back into the fold.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

