Athena (fka Ember Moon) makes bold demand to AEW President Tony Khan 

ROH Women's World Champion Athena recently boldly demanded a match. This was in response to Saraya hyping herself up for her match against Hikaru Shida, in which she dropped the War Goddess' name.

The former NXT Champion has now become the longest-reigning ROH Women's Champion and has cemented herself as one of the top female stars in wrestling today. On the other hand, Saraya is the current AEW Women's Champion, as she defied the odds to capture the title in front of her home country at All In a month and a half ago.

On Twitter, Saraya talked about her match against Hikaru Shida, as she boldly stated that she would be the only recognizable champion. The ROH Women's World Champion responded to this by making a demand to Tony Khan for a match between them. She claimed that if she were to get this match, she would be holding two belts.

Check out the tweet here:

"Yo @TonyKhan... get this #PorcelainHussy before I do...I'm not going to say it again. With Love and Anger -Athena #ForeverROHChamp #RealFightingChampion #TheAlpha #MinionOverlord #FallenGoddess #ROHGateKeeper #Athena2Belts ?"

Athena's Tweet Response to Saraya

Athena made her AEW return at WrestleDream

Last week at WrestleDream pay-per-view, the War Goddess made her AEW live TV return as she teamed up with Keith Lee, Satoshi Kojima, and her "mentee" Billie Starkz.

They faced Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Mercedes Martinez, and Diamante. It was an interesting match nonetheless to prepare the crowd for the event's main show. In the end, the side of the former NXT Champion came out on top.

The former WWE Superstar has dominated every challenger given to her, and she has earned a right to be called the longest-reigning ROH Women's Champion in history. Now, could she go for a second title on her waist?

Do you think she can capture the AEW Women's World Championship as well? Should she challenge Saraya? Let us know in the comments section below.