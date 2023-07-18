Athena (fka Ember Moon) makes a demand to AEW President Tony Khan

Athena (fka Ember Moon) has made a demand to AEW President Tony Khan regarding her upcoming title defense.

It was recently announced that Athena would be defending the ROH Women's World Championship against Willow Nightingale at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view event on July 21. This announcement comes hot on the heels of Nightingale's victory over Athena in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament on the July 14 episode of AEW Rampage.

In response to the tweet from the official ROH Twitter account, Athena refused to face Nightingale. However, AEW President Tony Khan announced that she would indeed defend her championship against Nightingale at the show.

Athena took to Twitter to address Tony Khan directly, demanding certain conditions for her acceptance of the match. She would only agree to the match if she is the main event and receives a special entrance.

"Fine [email protected] @StokelyHathaway Poppa Jerry Lynn, I'll do the match!!! Only if I am the main event and I get a special entrance!!!! The #ForeverROHchamp and #FallenGoddess has spoken!!! Minions what do you say!!!???!!! #AthenaVsWillowMainEvent #DeathBeforeDishonor #ROHDBD," Athena tweeted.

It remains to be seen how Tony Khan will respond to Athena's demands and whether he will grant her the conditions.

Former WWE Superstar Athena wants more opportunities in AEW

Athena has sparked controversy with her recent comments about All Elite Wrestling.

During an interview with Fightful, Athena expressed her desire to have a more significant role in AEW but suggested that some individuals within the company may be hesitant to put her on television due to concerns about potential injuries she could inflict on her opponents.

"I’m wrestling on Collision this week. I’m crossing over all of that right now. I would love to do more, but honestly, we all know there are certain people who don’t want Athena on the show because they are afraid they’re going to be on the injured list," said Athena.

The former WWE star added that she would love to face Kris Statlander and Toni Storm.

The War Goddess joined the Jacksonville-based promotion in May 2022 and vied for the TBS Title for a while but was unsuccessful.

What are your thoughts on Athena's demands? Sound off in the comments section below.

