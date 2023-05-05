Athena says AEW star is coasting on her "s*x appeal"

Current AEW star and Ring of Honor Women's Champion Athena has been making waves across the industry for several years. As champion, she has proven herself to be one of the hardest-hitting women in professional wrestling.

The war goddess was challenged by another AEW star in Skye Blue. Athena did not acknowledge the challenge at first, but was recently forced to address the situation in a backstage interview segment.

Athena accepted the interview and had a lot of harsh words for her challengers. The former NXT Women's Champion had this to say:

“Since you want to pop off and run your mouth, I’ll entertain your challenge… let me get something straight right now, just because you’ve been coasting on your s*x appeal doesn’t mean you’re worthy of this opportunity."

Athena went on to claim that she will embarrass her opponent and prove that she never belonged in AEW:

“And not only am I going to make an example out of you, I’m going to embarrass you and show the world that you never belonged in All Elite Wrestling and you sure as hell don’t belong in my Women’s division.” [H/T wrestletalk]

The two stars will get the chance to prove in the ring who the better wrestler is. Fans are very optimistic and excited about this matchup and the potential feud they will have going forward.

AEW star still suffers from PTSD from their former company

Current Ring of Honor champion and AEW star Athena is another one of those wrestlers who had a career with WWE, but after being dropped, would go on to greater things in a rival company.

Despite her achievements in NXT, she had a lukewarm run on the main roster and eventually returned to the black and gold brand before being released in late 2021.

After leaving the Stamford-based company, however, she has shown off her power and ferocity both on Dynamite and in Ring of Honor, which became a sister promotion to All Elite Wrestling when it was purchased by Khan last year.

She has spoken about her PTSD from her time with WWE during an interview with Renee Paquette:

“When I full boar got here (AEW), I was still the good guy, I still had a couple of really good promos in there with Jade (Cargill) and then it became, okay, thank you for that. We’ll call you when we have something but, here’s Dark and then it became, okay — the entire time I was like, what can I do? And I just felt lost for a while. I was like, no one’s telling me I’m doing a bad job. Everyone’s like, ‘You’re great! You’re doing great!’ And I was like, why? What is happening? And it’s almost a little bit of that WWE P.T.S.D. that seeps in of like, am I gonna be in catering for four months? Oh my God!” - Athena said. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Do you think Athena is in a much better position for her career? Or do you feel that her time in WWE could have been better? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

