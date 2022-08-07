"What now?" - Athena takes a dig at current champion in AEW

AEW star Athena recently took a dig at TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

The former WWE Superstar made her televised debut on AEW in May this year at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Since her first appearance on the promotion, she has commenced a feud with Jade Cargill. Both women have been involved in a war of words on social media over the past couple of months.

This week on Rampage, AEW's newest signee Madison Rayne faced Leila Gray in her AEW in-ring debut. Impressed with her win, Cargill issued a challenge to Rayne, putting her title on the line.

Recently, Athena took to Twitter responding to the TBS Champion's challenge, citing that she thought the latter was ready to compete against her:

"Ummmm... say .... what now?!?... I thought Jade was ready," Athena wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Athena almost gave up her wrestling career following WWE release

Known as Ember Moon during her tenure in WWE, the AEW star had an impressive reign as NXT Women's Champion. However, she was released from the promotion in 2021.

During a recent edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Athena recalled how she nearly gave up on her career in the industry after being released by the company she was associated with for six years.

“So when I left the other company [WWE] I didn’t know if I wanted to wrestle again. Like it was just like ‘oh this was like my big dream’ and like, there had always been an AEW and it has always been like ‘man it looks like they’re having fun, that’s what I thought I was signing up for’ and just watching and dealing with what I was dealing with, and then seeing this I’m just like staring and I’m like ‘oh my gosh that looks like so much fun, this looks like so much fun.’"

The former NXT Women's Champion seems determined to break Jade Cargill's 36-0 streak and win her first title in AEW. However, it remains to be seen whether the former Ember Moon will be able to dethrone the TBS Champion in the coming weeks.

Do you think the former WWE star will break Cargill's winning streak? Sound off in the comments below.

