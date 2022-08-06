Record-breaking AEW star Jade Cargill set to defend her TBS Title against TNA legend at major event

Jade Cargill's 36-win streak may be in jeopardy, as her next challenger was revealed to be Madison Rayne this week on AEW Rampage.

The reigning TBS Champion has established a solid reputation in AEW with her incredible winning streak. Since she defeated Ruby Soho to win her title, no one has even come close to taking her down.

Several top stars like Anna Jay, Marina Shafir, and Tay Conti have tried and failed to break Cargill's winning streak. Her confidence in her skills has grown enough for her to issue an open challenge for the TBS Championship.

This week on Rampage, TNA legend Madison Rayne fought an explosive battle against Leila Grey. While the latter pulled off some impressive moves, Rayne eventually gained the upper hand and took the win.

This prompted Jade Cargill to come out and have a verbal showdown with the victor, culminating in a challenge for the TBS Championship.

When Kiera Hogan tried to attack Madison Rayne when the latter was distracted, the TNA legend was able to thwart the ambush. This sets her up as a formidable competitor for Cargill, while fans are left to wonder whether their upcoming match at Quake by the Lake will end the TBS Champion's streak.

The upcoming Quake by the Lake edition of AEW Dynamite has another title match apart from the TBS Championship

While Jade Cargill is set to defend her belt against Madison Rayne next week, an AEW Interim Championship match will also be on the line at Quake by the Lake.

After Chris Jericho recently took down Wheeler Yuta in a single bout, his path to a shot for Jon Moxley's belt was clear. The Wizard will be facing the Purveyor of Violence in a grudge match, with the latter's coveted title on the line.

Given both stars' experience and skill, their match is expected to be even more spectacular than Jade Cargill's title bout. Fans must stay tuned to see which wrestlers will be in control of their championship once the night is over.

