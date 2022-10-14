Attitude Era legend sends AEW's Matt Hardy a wholesome message on impact of multi-decade long association with industry 

WWE legend Gangrel has sent a heartfelt message to his former stablemate Matt Hardy as the AEW star reaches his 30th year as a professional wrestler.

Hardy and Gangrel, along with Matt's brother Jeff Hardy, were members of "The New Brood" during WWE's famed Attitude Era in 1999 after the "Vampire Warrior" was left high and dry by his original Brood stablemates Edge and Christian.

As part of The New Brood, The Hardy Boyz would have their breakout run that resulted in their legendary ladder match against Edge and Christian at the 1999 No Mercy pay-per-view, which catapulted them into the limelight for the foreseeable future.

During the most recent edition of the "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, Hardy's co-host Jon Alba put together a collection of messages from people in the business congratulating Hardy for reaching the 30-year milestone in the industry, with Gangrel being one of those people.

“30 YEARS! 30 Years of pro wrestling that’s a long time. I know it, I’ve seen it and it’s coming when from me man, old Gang-grizzle here, all grizzed up, don’t get as grizzed as me man. Enjoy your 30 years, love you, miss you, keep doing what you’re doing man, keep wishing, keep grinding, keep killing it. Love you and your whole family because it’s not just you who’s been in those 30 years everybody connected and involved and around you man. So congratulations on 30 years and I miss you and send you all the best. Keep fanging and banging, keep riding it man, peace.” [1:12:02 - 1:12:34]

Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to congratulate Matt on reaching this impressive milestone, and wish him nothing but the best both in and outside the squared circle.

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. also sent a heartfelt message to Matt Hardy

As one of the older members of the AEW locker room, Matt Hardy has profoundly impacted some of the younger talents in All Elite Wrestling. One of those people is former Women's Champion Britt Baker, who had this to say:

“Hey Matt, it’s the D.M.D. here and I wanted to congratulate you on 30 years of professional wrestling. I have no idea how you’ve made it that far because I’m less than 10 years and everything’s falling apart. You’re always always always making us laugh, and most importantly you’re always so excited. Your face lights up the second you start talking about your family, your wife and your kids, and that’s something that’s so infectious, it’s something I can’t wait to have some day, and just how you’re so dedicated to your family but you still give your absolute all to AEW and professional wrestling. It’s so so so admirable.” [1:03:44-1:04:19]

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers 🏼



Full update on Matt Hardy has extended his deal with AEW so that it matches Jeff Hardy’s.Full update on @FightfulSelect Matt Hardy has extended his deal with AEW so that it matches Jeff Hardy’s.🙌🏼Full update on @FightfulSelect https://t.co/oCNBBS6AVD

Current Interim AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm also sent in a video message thanking Matt for all of the memories he's created, and for being one of the main reasons she is a wrestler in the first place.

