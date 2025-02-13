Aubrey Edwards runs into travel trouble ahead of AEW Grand Slam

Since its inception in 2019, AEW has provided fans with some of the best professional wrestling content. The company is home to several top wrestlers and highly skilled match officials.

One of All Elite Wrestling's most trusted and popular referees is Aubrey Edwards. She has officiated countless matches in the promotion, including some of its most famous ones. In 2018, she made history by refereeing a professional wrestling world championship match on pay-per-view at All Out.

Edwards will be heavily involved in the upcoming Grand Slam: Australia TV special. A few hours ago, Edwards revealed that she was facing travel issues on her way to The Land Down Under. However, due to the intervention and help from Delta Air Lines, her problems were resolved.

Trending

"Big thanks to the @delta staff for rebooking my entire trip when I wasn’t making my connection, giving me copious snacks when I was sad about missing koalas, and then rebooking the whole thing again when delays opened other doors. See you soon, Brisbane!"

You can view her Instagram post here.

Expand Tweet

AEW Grand Slam match card

Grand Slam: Australia will be the first-ever All Elite Wrestling event in The Land Down Under. It will feature five matches, with the AEW Women's World Championship match between Mariah May and "Timeless" Toni Storm possibly being the main event.

Here is the match card for the upcoming show:

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega vs. The Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita) - tag team match

Jay White and Cope vs. Death Riders (Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli) (with Marina Shafir) - Brisbane Brawl

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Buddy Matthews - Continental Championship match

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Harley Cameron - TBS Championship match

Mariah May (c) vs. "Timeless" Toni Storm (with Luther) - Women's World Championship match

Grand Slam will take place on February 15, 2025, in Brisbane, Queensland.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback