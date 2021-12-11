"Because of his dad" – WWE Legend's son accuses AEW of nepotism after Hook signs a contract

Austin Gunn recently took to Twitter to accuse AEW of nepotism for signing Taz's son, Hook.

The 22-year old made an impressive in-ring debut defeating Fuego Del Sol in a singles match at AEW Rampage. Following his spine-chilling performance, Tony Khan announced that Hook is now officially a part of AEW while congratulating him on his performance.

With fans and fellow employees reacting positively to Hook's signing, Austin Gunn took exception to the decision. Gunn said Hook was offered a contract because of his dad's legendary status:

Hook has yet to comment on Austin's statement. However, it's amusing that the latter is accusing AEW of nepotism while he and his brother (Colten Gunn) are second-generation superstars as both men are sons of Billy Gunn.

Regardless, Tony Khan received critical acclaim for bringing a rising 22-year star into his fold. Taz's son showed a collective display of strength and in-ring agility. It'll be interesting to see what's in store for Hook on an incredibly stacked roster.

Colten Gunn recently rationalized The Gunn Club's loss to Sting and Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite

What a moment. Sting and Darby Allin give The Gunn Club their first ever loss!What a moment. #AEWDynamite Sting and Darby Allin give The Gunn Club their first ever loss!What a moment. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/lRUGGNPdi2

Last week, The Gunn Club (Billy and Colten) suffered a dreadful loss at the hands of Sting and Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite. The defeat ended their undefeated streak while the face-painted star's winning streak remained intact.

Following the match, Colten justified the loss, saying it took an Icon Sting to take him down in his rookie year:

"No matter what y’all say, I only started wrestling a year ago and was never pinned during that time. It took the Icon Sting to take me down. me and @theaustingunn will run this game for years. #AEWDyanmite."

Colten and Austin are talented tag team partners, but have to climb big ladders to carry forward their father's legacy.

What do you make of Austin's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

