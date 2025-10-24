“Awesome news,” “Continental Classic”- Fans go berserk after former WWE name signs a new deal with AEW

A popular name in AEW recently announced re-signing with Tony Khan's company. As the news became public, many fans took to social media to express their reactions.The aforementioned star is Nigel McGuinness, who worked with WWE for six years. He was one of the most captivating stars from the Ring of Honor in the 2000s and then transitioned to a commentator role. After his exit from WWE in 2022, McGuinness signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2023 and began making appearances on Collision and ROH TV as a commentator.Furthermore, he has also made in-ring appearances in AEW as a part-time wrestler. His last major match saw him deliver an instant classic against Zack Sabre Jr. at the 2025 Forbidden Door pay-per-view despite losing the bout. Recently, McGuinness announced that he has signed a new contract with Tony Khan's promotion that will allow him to wrestle as well, primarily a similar deal to the one he had put pen to paper before.Many wrestling fans erupted with reactions on social media after learning about McGuinness' re-signing. A significant section was thrilled at the announcement and congratulated him on the occasion. One fan expressed shock at WWE's decision to let him go, while All Elite Wrestling realised his true potential.BennyB @BennyB617LINK@DrainBamager Awesome news! I Love NigelWild Turkey 10162 @RyeWhiskey5150LINK@DrainBamager Congrats🇮🇹🇧🇩MalikBlack🕋 @quzzi_kLINK@DrainBamager GOAT as wrestler and commentator.KevO @Kev_OC66LINK@DrainBamager The fact that WWE let him go, is bewildering.One fan stated that McGuinness' re-signing could see him compete in the popular Continental Classic in All Elite Wrestling. Another fan stated that it might lead to more interactions between McGuinness and his former rival, Bryan Danielson, who is also a full-time commentator in the company now.HPS @novalis178LINK@DrainBamager More Nigel and Brian together on commentary.Nigel McGuinness reveals reason for not wrestling a full-time schedule in AEWNigel McGuinness has been an occasional wrestler in All Elite Wrestling. He revealed that other stars deserved more opportunities than he did, which was a major reason for his working a part-time schedule. Moreover, he also did not see any benefit in becoming a full-time wrestler for the company at this point in his career.&quot;I don't think there's any benefit to me wrestling a full-time schedule. With the part-time schedule that I'm currently on, if an opportunity presents itself and it makes sense from a storyline perspective, then I'll do it...I love doing it, but not full-time. There's too many guys on the roster anyway, younger guys who deserve more of those spots than me,” said Nigel [H/T: WrestlePurists on X]With the former WWE personnel signing on the dotted line, it will be interesting to see what is next for him in AEW.