  • home icon
  • AEW
  • “Awesome news,” “Continental Classic”- Fans go berserk after former WWE name signs a new deal with AEW

“Awesome news,” “Continental Classic”- Fans go berserk after former WWE name signs a new deal with AEW

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 24, 2025 09:29 GMT
A top name in AEW re-signed with them (Image via BrieNikkmode
A top name in AEW re-signed with them (Image via BrieNikkmode's Instagram & BennyB & SpringBreakThru's X)

A popular name in AEW recently announced re-signing with Tony Khan's company. As the news became public, many fans took to social media to express their reactions.

Ad

The aforementioned star is Nigel McGuinness, who worked with WWE for six years. He was one of the most captivating stars from the Ring of Honor in the 2000s and then transitioned to a commentator role. After his exit from WWE in 2022, McGuinness signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2023 and began making appearances on Collision and ROH TV as a commentator.

Furthermore, he has also made in-ring appearances in AEW as a part-time wrestler. His last major match saw him deliver an instant classic against Zack Sabre Jr. at the 2025 Forbidden Door pay-per-view despite losing the bout. Recently, McGuinness announced that he has signed a new contract with Tony Khan's promotion that will allow him to wrestle as well, primarily a similar deal to the one he had put pen to paper before.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Many wrestling fans erupted with reactions on social media after learning about McGuinness' re-signing. A significant section was thrilled at the announcement and congratulated him on the occasion. One fan expressed shock at WWE's decision to let him go, while All Elite Wrestling realised his true potential.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

One fan stated that McGuinness' re-signing could see him compete in the popular Continental Classic in All Elite Wrestling. Another fan stated that it might lead to more interactions between McGuinness and his former rival, Bryan Danielson, who is also a full-time commentator in the company now.

Ad
Ad

Nigel McGuinness reveals reason for not wrestling a full-time schedule in AEW

Nigel McGuinness has been an occasional wrestler in All Elite Wrestling. He revealed that other stars deserved more opportunities than he did, which was a major reason for his working a part-time schedule. Moreover, he also did not see any benefit in becoming a full-time wrestler for the company at this point in his career.

Ad
"I don't think there's any benefit to me wrestling a full-time schedule. With the part-time schedule that I'm currently on, if an opportunity presents itself and it makes sense from a storyline perspective, then I'll do it...I love doing it, but not full-time. There's too many guys on the roster anyway, younger guys who deserve more of those spots than me,” said Nigel [H/T: WrestlePurists on X]

With the former WWE personnel signing on the dotted line, it will be interesting to see what is next for him in AEW.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications