Former WWE star confirms he will never wrestle full-time again: "There's too many guys on the roster anyway"

A former WWE star has announced that he will not wrestle full-time again due to the roster being filled with talented individuals.
That star is Nigel McGuinness, who worked for WWE from 2016 to 2022 as a commentator. The 49-year-old currently works for AEW, where he is a commentator on Collision and also performs part-time in the ring. Nigel, known for his technical skills in the ring, was most recently seen competing against Zack Sabre Jr. for his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door 2025, a match he lost. For those unaware, Nigel had retired from in-ring competition for several years before joining AEW and returning to the ring. Since then, the former ROH World Champion has maintained a semi-retired status. Now, Nigel has further clarified his in-ring status.
Speaking on The Magic of Wrestling, the AEW star said that a full-time schedule doesn't benefit him and that other younger wrestlers should get more of the limelight.
"I don't think there's any benefit to me wrestling a full-time schedule. With the part-time schedule that I'm currently on, if an opportunity presents itself and it makes sense from a storyline perspective, then I'll do it...I love doing it, but not full-time. There's too many guys on the roster anyway, younger guys who deserve more of those spots than me,” said Nigel [H/T: WrestlePurists on X]
Check out his comments in the video below:
Nigel McGuinness says WWE legend Bryan Danielson will never wrestle again
Nigel McGuinness and Bryan Danielson are arch-enemies in the world of wrestling. At Forbidden Door 2025, the Englishman rekindled their rivalry by stating that the American Dragon's in-ring career is over. Meanwhile, Bryan Danielson has not competed in a ring since WrestleDream 2024.
"Clam Digger. Late Danielson. His career is over. Goodbye, Dragon!” Nigel said.
The last time Nigel and the former WWE Champion faced off was at AEW Grand Slam in 2024. Given their respective status in the company, it will be interesting to see if the two will ever step in the ring again.