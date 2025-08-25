"His career is over" - Nigel McGuinness claims former WWE Champion will never wrestle again in AEW

By Anurag Mukherjee
Published Aug 25, 2025 01:28 GMT
A former WWE and AEW Champion did commentary at AEW
A former WWE and AEW Champion did commentary at AEW's latest PPV [Image Credits: WWE's website (wwe.com)]

Announcer and occasional in-ring performer Nigel McGuinness has repeatedly suggested that a former WWE and AEW champion is finished in the squared circle. The latter, Bryan Danielson, served on the commentary desk this Sunday at Forbidden Door 2025.

Ad

The American Dragon's full-time career was ended by Jon Moxley last year at WrestleDream, where he was dethroned by The One True King for his All Elite Wrestling World Championship. After a long hiatus, Bryan returned at All In: Texas last month to cost his old BCC stablemate his belt. More recently, he performed commentary on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite in Glasgow, Scotland.

Danielson was featured again as an announcer at Forbidden Door 2025, the Tony Khan-led promotion's latest international event. The pay-per-view card featured a singles match where Collision commentator and former ROH World Champion Nigel McGuinness challenged Zack Sabre Jr. for his IWGP World Heavyweight Title. Like he had done on previous occasions, the Englishman seemingly took shots at Bryan Danielson at Forbidden Door, claiming that the latter's career is over. The Washington native, however, praised Nigel and acknowledged their iconic rivalry.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Clam Digger. Late Danielson. His career is over. Goodbye, Dragon!” said Nigel.
Ad

Danielson and McGuinness, who had pushed each other to their limits many times during their past stint in ROH, squared off for the first time in AEW at last year's Dynamite: Grand Slam event.

Match results for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

All Elite Wrestling hosted the 2025 iteration of Forbidden Door at The O2 Arena in London, England. The star-studded main card of the PPV featured a total of nine high-stakes matches, some of which had titles on the line. The results of the bouts in question have been listed below:

Ad
  • Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defeated Killswitch and Kip Sabian
  • Kyle Fletcher (c) defeated Hiromu Takahashi [TNT Championship Match]
  • Mercedes Mone (c) defeated Alex Windsor, Persephone, and Bozilla [TBS Championship Match]
  • Zack Sabre Jr. (c) defeated Nigel McGuinness [IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match]
  • Brodido defeated The Hurt Syndicate (c) (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) and FTR [World Tag Team Championship Three-Way Elimination Match]
  • Kazuchika Okada (c) defeated Swerve Strickland [Unified Championship Match]
  • Toni Storm (c) defeated Athena [AEW Women's World Championship Match]
  • Hangman Adam Page defeated MJF [AEW Men's World Championship Match]
  • Darby Allin, Will Ospreay, The Golden Lovers, and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated The Death Riders, The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd
Ad
Poster for Forbidden Door 2025 [Image Credits: allelitewrestling.com]
Poster for Forbidden Door 2025 [Image Credits: allelitewrestling.com]

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan has planned for fans on Dynamite this week, following the heels of Forbidden Door.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications