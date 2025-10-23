Former WWE name confirms he has signed a new deal with AEW

Recently, a former WWE name revealed that he has inked a new deal with AEW after years of working with All Elite Wrestling.
Nigel McGuinness recently disclosed that he has signed a new contract with All Elite Wrestling. The 49-year-old is a veteran in the world of professional wrestling with a lot of respect among the fanbase. He has also worked with WWE as an on-screen commentator for various shows like 205 Live and Main Event. However, he gained popularity after signing with AEW in 2023, where he not only worked as a commentator but also as a part-time wrestler.
Speaking on The Magic of Wrestling, McGuinness said that his new contract is primarily the same as his previous contract with AEW. He also revealed that he will be getting into the in-ring action as well down the line as a part of his new deal.
“My manager and agent sort of handle all that side of things. I just sign along the dotted line. We sort of re-upped when it became clear that I was gonna be getting in the ring again. It’s ostensibly the same contract I believe.” [H/T: @DrainBamager/X]
Check out the full interview below:
Nigel McGuinness revealed why he won't be wrestling full-time in AEW
Nigel McGuinness has been one of the best technical wrestlers in the world. In the past few years, the 49-year-old has delivered some iconic showdowns with the likes of Zack Sabre Jr. and Bryan Danielson. Therefore, fans wonder why Nigel doesn't wrestle with a full-time schedule.
Speaking on the same interview on The Magic of Wrestling, McGuinness said that there is no benefit to him working a full-time schedule. He added that there are plenty of other guys who should get a TV time than him. Therefore, he is good working as a commentator in AEW.
"I don't think there's any benefit to me wrestling a full-time schedule. With the part-time schedule that I'm currently on, if an opportunity presents itself and it makes sense from a storyline perspective, then I'll do it...I love doing it, but not full-time. There's too many guys on the roster anyway, younger guys who deserve more of those spots than me,” said Nigel [H/T: WrestlePurists on X]
With that said, only time will tell when the fans will see McGuinness again in the wrestling ring down the line.
