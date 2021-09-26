"It all happened so fast" – Backstage details on Adam Cole signing with AEW

AEW superstar Adam Cole spoke highly of Tony Khan and, in the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, revealed what he discussed with his boss days before his debut.

Adam Cole made his shocking debut for AEW at All Out 2021. Since his debut, Bay Bay has been having a great time wrestling for Tony Khan's brand.

So far, Cole has been part of two bouts and has won both of them with stellar performances. Fans adore him and have showered their love upon Cole on every AEW show he has been on.

The Panama City Playboy recently joined AEW superstar Chris Jericho's podcast Talk Is Jericho to talk about his move to AEW and WWE days.

Cole, during the interview, spoke about Tony Khan and his passion for wrestling. He also shared that he and Tony talked for about four hours on the phone a few days before All Out.

"I met Tony a couple of times previously at the New Jersey party and just said hello and a couple of things like that. But, getting the chance to actually talk wrestling with him was really, really cool. When we spoke...we spoke for four hours on the phone. You know about older matches, the excitement of coming here, and this was only a couple of days before the PPV. So, it all happened so fast. I have said this before about him; his love and passion for wrestling is so contagious. I already love it so much, but you already know how excited he gets; it's so so cool. You can tell in every sense of the word. His heart and soul are so completely in this thing," said Adam Cole.

Adam Cole reacts to his theme song hitting the top spot on iTunes

Fans were excited to see Adam Cole at AEW, and it looks like they love his theme song even more.

Bay Bay recently shared news of his theme song hitting the top spot on iTunes' Metal charts via his official Twitter handle. The song, which is titled All About Tha (Boom) is created by Mickey Rukus.

The Panama City Playboy has all the momentum he needs in AEW. It looks like Cole will certainly be the centerpiece of AEW in the coming months. He is set to face Jungle Boy in the next episode of AEW Dynamite, and fans can't wait to watch the duo clash in a one-on-one match.

