Backstage details on CJ Perry's (fka Lana) AEW debut disclosed - Reports

CJ Perry (fka Lana in WWE) officially made her debut in AEW last weekend in Chicago, leaving fans buzzing with excitement.

At All Out, Lana came to the aid of her husband, Miro, after he defeated Powerhouse Hobbs in a singles match. Following the match, Hobbs seemingly extended a hand of sportsmanship. Using the distraction, the former TNT Champion then unleashed a brutal assault on The Redeemer, and that's when Lana came out to help her husband.

After her debut, the lingering question is when the former WWE Superstar's deal was finalized with Tony Khan's promotion.

According to Sean Ross Sapp, of Fightful's paywall, it was now disclosed that CJ Perry's signing with AEW was just finalized together in the week or so prior to All Out. It was also reported that it’s unclear whether her on-screen name has officially been decided yet. The broadcast team referred to her as Miro’s wife on pay-per-view.

Expand Tweet

This revelation has fans speculating about what role she will play within the promotion, and whether a new persona or ring name is in the works for her in AEW.

Tony Khan comments on former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (fka Lana) AEW debut

Following CJ Perry's electrifying debut at All Out, AEW president Tony Khan shared his thoughts on her debut.

During the AEW All Out post-show media scrum, Tony Khan was asked about Lana's status with the promotion, where he revealed that she has not signed to a lengthy contract.

“Well, CJ, I’ll start with that. I think it’s great to have CJ here. It’s not a long-term guaranteed thing or anything. But I think at least for tonight, it was great to have her appearing with us,” Khan said. “I think it was a great surprise, a great show.”

Expand Tweet

Following her debut, Perry was also asked about her relationship status with her husband in a backstage interview, as she seemed somewhat confused by Miro's actions after the match.

Are you excited to see CJ Perry in Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena