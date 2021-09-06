Backstage details about CM Punk and Bryan Danielson signing with AEW revealed by top executive

Bryan Danielson and CM Punk are in All Elite Wrestling and people can hardly believe it!

During the post-All Out media scrum, Tony Khan revealed that Hangman Adam Page's unavailability and the opportunity to sign top stars like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson played a big role in getting the two former WWE Champions on board:

"I had a feeling that I had a lot of back up plans. I would have given him time off either way, even if I didn't have the guys in I would have found a way to make it work. And accommodate him because it was for a very important reason. So, he's a big part of AEW, he's one of our really important stars," Tony Khan said.

Adam Page was widely expected to face Kenny Omega at All Out for the AEW World title. But he recently took some time off to care for his pregnant wife.

CM Punk and Bryan Danielson did not officially sign with AEW until the day of their debut

CM Punk signed his AEW contract just 30 minutes before Rampage “The First Dance” started.



Tony Khan also revealed that CM Punk and Bryan Danielson both did not sign their AEW contracts until the day they debuted. Their appearances were decided over mutual trust:

"I didn't have everything exactly in place until we got there. You've all heard the story which is true that Punk didn't actually sign anything until that night but we had a handshake and I trusted him. Same thing with Bryan. Bryan and I, I think Bryan just signed so I trusted him and we have a good relationship. With Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson and CM Punk and Ruby Soho, with all these great stars, I wasn't sure if everything was going to fall in place," Tony Khan said.

CM Punk and Bryan Danielson will add legitimate star power to AEW to boost the hype surrounding the wrestling promotion right now.

