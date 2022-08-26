Backstage footage of CM Punk after title match to be aired on AEW Rampage 

An exclusive footage of CM Punk after his shocking defeat on AEW Dynamite will air on Rampage this week.

The Second City Saint and Jon Moxley cut an intense promo last week to build up their title unification match. While fans expected an all-out war for the belt, they were shocked to see Punk losing within minutes of the match beginning.

A high kick from Punk seemingly left him reeling from pain in his injured foot. Moxley quickly capitalized as he went for a pinfall soon afterward to pick up the victory.

While the Purveyor of Violence celebrated his crowning as the undisputed AEW World Champion, Punk was helped by others as he limped away off stage.

Following the shocking defeat, Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that an exclusive footage of Punk after his Dynamite match would air on Friday.

"Tomorrow on Friday Night #AEWRampage @ 10pm ET/9pm CT, we’ll have exclusive backstage footage of @CMPunk shot following his Undisputed @AEW World Championship Match vs @JonMoxley yesterday on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! Don’t miss Friday Night #AEWRampage tomorrow on @TNTdrama"

You can check out the full tweet here:

As of now, it remains unclear what is next for CM Punk following his world title loss.

The Undisputed AEW World Champion recently took a sly dig at CM Punk

Jon Moxley is not backing down from gloating over his epic win against the Second City Saint.

In a recent interview with Tony Pike and Rick Ucchino on Cincy 360, the Purveyor of Violence made a cheeky reference to Punk's hometown, Chicago, as he revealed his plans.

"All these guys sitting at home tweeting about what they should be doing, meanwhile, I'm at an indie show in front of 400 people, stapling dollar bills to foreheads. Now I get to walk into Chicago, his [Punk's] hometown, and we'll see how the story unfolds from here," Moxley said. [H/T Fightful].

Judging by Mox's words, his rivalry with Punk may not be over yet. Hopefully, fans will get an idea of what's next for both stars on Friday's Rampage.

